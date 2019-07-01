Offaly showjumper wins €500,000 five-star Rolex Belgian Grand Prix

Offaly’s Darragh Kenny won the lucrative €500,000 five-star Rolex Belgian Grand Prix over the weekend.

The Ferbane man claimed the title with a stunning string of performances onboard Balou Du Reventon, beating German and reigning individual World Champion Simone Blum into second place.

There was more Irish interest with Wexford’s Bertram Allen taking third place on the podium.

Kenny and Balou Du Reventon were simply outstanding and crossed the line clear in 42.17 when last to go to take the top prize of a new Audi Q7 along with almost €72,000.

It was Darragh Kenny’s second Grand Prix win in the space of 24 hours after he had also won Saturday’s three-star Grand Prix with Sweet Tricia.

The Offaly rider crowned a brilliant weekend by being named leading international rider of the show just ahead of Bertram Allen in second.