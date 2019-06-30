Supporters urged to come out in force on massive week for Offaly's U-20 teams
It is a massive week for Offaly's two U-20 teams who have lifted the spirits of the GAA community in the county in recent weeks and the call has gone out for the whole county to get behind the teams.
On Tuesday evening, Offaly's U-20 footballers travel to Navan to take on Meath in the Leinster quarter-final at 7.30pm. Offaly defeated Carlow by 3-22 to 0-4 in the last round while Meath overcame
On Wednesday, Offaly's U-20 hurlers host Wexford in the Leinster semi-final in Bord na Mona O'Connor Park at 7.30pm. Offaly had a remarkable win over Dublin last week in Parnell Park by 1-29 to 2-25 to set up the showdown with the side from the south-east.
Offaly GAA is encouraging clubs to bring their underage teams to both games with juveniles getting free admission to both games
The countdown is in to a massive week again for our U20's— Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) June 30, 2019
We would encourage all clubs to bring their underage teams to Navan and O'Connor Park and come out in force to support our players
€10 Adults
€5.00 Students/OAPs
Juveniles Free#GAABelong #wearethefaithful pic.twitter.com/gSbWIywOqo
