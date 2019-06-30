Two Offaly teams win titles at Feile Peil na nOg

There was double delight for Offaly teams this weekend at Feile Peil na nOg with two titles coming back to the county this evening.

St Manchan's Gaels won the Division 10 title while Kilcormac/Killoughey brought home the Division 6 crown.

Kilcormac/Killoughey took on St Peter's in their final and came out on top by 4-3 to 0-6 with Arron Dalzell scoring a hat-trick. They scored an incredible 23 goals over the weekend.

St Manchan's Gaels faced Butlersbridge in the Division 10 Cup Final and came out on top by 0-7 to 0-0. They had beaten the same opposition in the group stage and scored a whopping 4-11 in their semi-final win over Strokestown.

In the Ladies Football, Shamrocks made it through to the Division Final but despite their best efforts, they lost out to a strong Roscommon Gaels team by 0-4 to 0-0.

Edenderry made it to the Boys Division 2 semi-final where they lost out by a single agonising point to St Paul's but 1-5 to 1-4.

In Ladies Football, Naomh Ciaran lost out to Carrickmacross Emmets in the Division 3 Cup quarter-final and Gracefield made it through to the Division 13 Boys Shield quarter-final where they lost to Oilibhéar Pluincéad who would go on to win the title.