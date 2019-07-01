Busy Tullamore street set to close for seven weeks

A busy Tullamore street is set to close for seven weeks starting next Monday, July 8.

Church Street will be closed from the junction with William Street to the junction with Market Square until Friday, August 30.

The street is being closed to facilitate streetscape works and diversions will be in place.

Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience caused during the street closure.

It is the next phase of the streetscape works in the town following on from work completed on High Street and Bridge Street.