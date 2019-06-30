Landmark Offaly licensed premises with seven en suite rooms put up for sale

A landmark Offaly licensed premises that also boasts seven en suite rooms has been put up for sale.

Fivealley Inn is located on the N52 halfway between Birr and Kilcormac and is being sold as a going concern. It is on the market for €360,000.

It features a bar/lounge with a dining room to the side. There is also a commercial kitchen, a cold room and a number of stores at the rear. It sits on a c.1.33 acre site which includes a car park.

In addition to the public house, there is spacious residential accommodation on the ground and first floor, consisting of seven double bedrooms, all ensuite and TV lounge. The first floor is accessed off the foyer. This is a rare opportunity to acquire a business in the heart of the midlands.

