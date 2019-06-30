Three Offaly brothers through to Aldi agri show finals

Three Offaly brothers have advanced in an Aldi competition aimed at rewarding Ireland's young livestock handlers.

The Shinrone lads made it through at the Irish Angus Aldi ABP Young handlers class at the recent Athlone show.

Brothers Dylan, Adrian and Ronan Dockery from Towra, Shinrone Co Offaly didn't let a broken arm for eldest brother Dylan deter them from success.

They became the first three qualifiers for the upcoming Aldi - ABP €3,000 finals which take place in the Iverk Show in August.

The Dockery brothers will take on three qualifiers from Munster and three from Connacht at those finals.