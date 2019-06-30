The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the coming week is for a good deal of dry and settled weather although temperatures will return to more seasonal norms.

The weather forecast for Monday morning states that it will be cloudy in many areas, with scattered showers, mainly affecting the north and east. It will become brighter and mostly dry during the afternoon with sunny spells developing in the west at first and by evening as well in the east. Top temperatures reaching 15 to 21 degrees, coolest in the west and north. It will be breezy at first in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds but winds will moderate by afternoon and ease later in the evening.

The weather forecast for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for a dry day with a mix of cloud and sunshine. Maximum temperatures 15 to 19 degrees. Light Northwest breezes. Dry overnight with light winds allowing some mist or shallow fog patches to form. Minimum temperatures 6 to 10 degrees.

Wednesday will be another dry day with sunny spells. Highs of 17 to 20 degrees. Very light breezes. Dry with clear spells overnight and some mist. Minimum temperatures 7 to 10 degrees.

Our 7 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervalshttps://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/5tMVSejkoI — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 30, 2019

According to Met Eireann, Thursday will probably hold dry too with variable cloud and warm sunny spells. Highest temperatures 16 to 22 degrees. Risk of some rain/drizzle in the North overnight but mainly dry elsewhere. Lows 9 to 11 degrees.

The current weather forecast Friday is for it to be cloudy in the North with some light rain or showers at times but holding dry further south with the best of any sunshine in the Southwest. Maximum temperatures 16 to 21 degrees.