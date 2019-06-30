Who has gotten planning permission from Offaly County Council this week

A number of planning applications have been granted permission by Offaly County Council in the past seven days.

Rita and Robert Simpson have been granted planning permission with 12 conditions for the construction of a new single storey dwelling house and detached fuel/storage/garage building, new waste water treatment plant and percolation area, new site entrance, revisions to front boundary and all ancillary site works at Ballykilleen, Edenderry, Co. Offaly

Vincent and Eoghan Hennessy have been granted planning permission with five conditions for the construction of milking parlour, dairy, collecting yard with slatted tanks and all ancillary site works at Corracullin , Ballinahown, Co Offaly.

Gerard Hogan has been granted planning permission with five conditions for the demolition of an existing lean to shed and replace with new slatted unit at Brownstown, Ballymackey, Co Offaly.

Daniel and Kevin Minnock have been granted planning permission with five conditions for the construction of new slatted cubicle shed with underground slurry storage, new silage slab and apron and associated sites works at Kildangan, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Robert Mcculloch has been granted planning permission with five conditions to demolish the existing small single storey extension to the rear of the house and construct a new single storey extension to the rear of the house at 6 Marian Place, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Mark and Karen Horan have been granted planning permission with 14 conditions for the construction of dwelling house, domestic garage, storage shed/fuel store, septic tank/ percolation area, bored well and associated site works at Money, Kilcormac, Co Offaly.

John and Tracey Harbison have been granted planning permission with six conditions for the change of use from a domestic garage to a games room; new window replacing domestic garage door; permission to extend to the front, side and rear of the existing house and all associated site development works at 104 The Scyamores, Edenderry, Co Offaly.