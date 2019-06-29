Fundraiser to take place for two young girls seriously injured in recent Offaly crash

An Offaly gym is hosting a fundraiser event to help two of its young members injured in a crash in Tullamore earlier this month.

Abbi and Ella Fox, both members of CrossFit and SBG Tullamore, sustained serious injuries after being involved in a car accident on the main Tullamore to Portarlington road.

Ella was airlifted to Crumlin Children's Hospital after sustaining a head injury but her condition has been managed and she is now on the mend.

Abbi suffered more serious injuries, including a broken leg, open wounds to her head and stomach and has undergone numerous surgeries.

Despite this, Abbi hopes to return to CrossFit in time in order to achieve her dream of competing in the CrossFit games.

CrossFit and SBG have organised the 'Abbi and Ella' challenge at CrossFit Tullamore on July 13. The event will be followed by a BBQ and a raffle with some great spot prizes.

There will be free entry but people are encouraged to donate what they can to help with Abbi and Ella's medical costs.

"We hope to raise a lot of money to help out the family and would really appreciate your support in any way," organisers said.

You can find out more here.