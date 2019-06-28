The search is on for Offaly's best beard and we have a brilliant prize for the winner

The Offaly Express has teamed up with www.beardsmith.ie to find Offaly's Best Beard and we have a superb prize to give away to the winner.

Whether your beard is styled or wild, hipster or hippie, short or long, brown, black, blonde or grey, this competition is open to you. The only criteria is you have to be from Offaly......

And the winner will receive a superb hamper of all natural beard products courtesy of www.beardsmith.ie.

To enter, simply message us through our Facebook page by clicking here or in the box below.

You can e-mail your entry with your name and picture to news@offalyexpress.ie. If you are entering someone else's beard other than your own for the competition, please make sure you have the beard owner's permission.....

Once we have gathered all the entries, we will be putting the beards to the public vote on www.offalyexpress.ie so get sending in pictures of your beard now.....

You can check out all Beardsmith's wonderful array of beard-related products on their website www.beardsmith.ie or check them out on Facebook or Instagram @beardsmithbeardcare or on Twitter @MattBeardsmith.

All products are made in Kerry using natural ingredients and traditional techniques - the entire range is chemical free.