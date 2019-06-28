Saw Doctors fever coming to Offaly this summer

Two original members of The Saw Doctors are going to perform in Edenderry this summer.

Padraig Stevens and current member Leo Moran will delight fans of the band at O'Donoghue's Pub in Edenderry on July 20.

The man behind one of the most iconic and biggest selling Irish singles ever ‘I Useta Lover’ is coming to O’Donoghues Edenderry for one night only. The song was also recently voted the listeners favourite ever Irish No.1 song on National station Today FM.

Padraig Stevens may not be a household name but a lot of his songs are. An original member of The Saw Doctors he’ll also be joined on the night by another original and current member Leo Moran.

Not only has Padraig contributed to many of the songs performed by The Saw Doctors, but he has also written in more recent times the lead track Tuam Beat from Christy Moore’s latest album which has also gone on to become a dancehall hit for Michael English.

Padraig along with Leo will be performing a number of his back catalogue along with some newer tracks from his latest album with Leo. Tickets are available from www.ticketstop.ie and from O’Donoghues bar priced €12.50 + booking fee

Joining the line up on the night will be Kildare based Indie musician Peco who will perform an acoustic set from his debut album ‘The Middle Ages’ and Edenderry newcomer Mark Hickey who has just released his first single on Spotify.