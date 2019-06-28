Offaly boxer loses narrowly on split decision at Europen Games semi-finals

Offaly's Grainne Walsh has lost on a split decision in here semi-final bout at the 2019 European Games in Minsk.

Grainne was up against Polish fighter Karolina Koszewska and it was the taller and more experienced Polish fighter who narrowly got the nod from the judges by 3-2.



Commiserations to Grainne Walsh as she is beaten on a split decision! She will still take home a Bronze Medal. #TeamIreland #Minsk2019 pic.twitter.com/T6E4DpCZlG

— eir Sport (@eirSport) June 28, 2019

While Grainne will be bitterly disappointed with the defeat, she will still return home from the hugely competitive event the proud owner of a Europen Games bronze medal.