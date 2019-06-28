Offaly teenager takes part in national youth showcase

Offaly was well represented at last week's National Youth Council of Ireland Showcase ‘Youth Work Changes Lives’ in the Mansion House, Dublin.

Offaly's Sarah Troy from the Order of Malta was in attendance for the event which brings over 300 young people from around the country together to celebrate diversity and vitality.

The gathering saw every constituency in Ireland represented at the event which celebrated the value, diversity and vitality of youth work in Ireland.

A key message emerging from the day was that hundreds of thousands of young people and their communities take part in and benefit from youth work, and that we need to sustain and increase funding for youth work to meet the needs of our growing youth population.

The event – organised by the National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI) – and addressed by the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr Katherine Zappone, T.D. gave young people from around Ireland the opportunity to speak directly to public representatives and share with them first-hand what they do, what they learn and the benefits of youth work for them and their local communities.

Speaking at the event, Mary Cunningham, Director of the NYCI said: “This event showcases the exceptional quality of youth work happening throughout Ireland and celebrates the contribution of young people to Irish society and our local communities.”

“The youth work sector benefits over 380,000 young people each year, supported by the efforts of 1,400 professional staff and 40,000 passionate volunteers, and yet much of this good work goes largely unnoticed. That’s why today’s event ‘Youth Work Changes Lives’ is so important."

“It is really important that young people - particularly at grassroots level – get the chance to reach out and engage with local politicians, TDs, Senators and Councillors. It will also provide young people with the opportunity to call on their local politicians to support increased investment in youth work in the upcoming budget.”

“When politicians hear, see and experience the contribution and value of youth work in their local communities, particularly when expressed by young people themselves, it sends a very powerful message that this work is worth supporting and funding,” concluded Ms Cunningham.

The event included over 300 young people at 39 stands each representing their constituency and meeting their local politicians. There were also interviews with young people who shared powerful experiences of how youth work has changed their lives.