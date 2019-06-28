Offaly football team named for Laois in All-Ireland qualifiers

John Maughan has named his starting team for Offaly's All-Ireland senior football championship qualifiers clash with Laois on Saturday evening.

The local rivals will tangle in O'Moore Park at 7pm on Saturday evening and Maughan has the luxury of naming the same team that started the last day against Sligo.

Paddy Dunican, named in the GAA.ie team of the week last week, continues in goal after an impressive start to the championship.

He'll be protected by a fullback line of Declan Hogan, Eoin Rigney and David Dempsey, while Cian Donohoe, Johnny Moloney and captain Niall Darby start once again in the half-back line.

A winning partnership so far, Eoin Carroll and Peter Cunningham, continue in midfield with the eye-catching Shane Horan holding onto his place in the half-forward line.

He'll be joined there by Anton Sullivan and Cathal Mangan while Niall McNamee, Bernard Allen and Ruairi McNamee form the full-forward unit.

The game between Laois and Offaly takes place at 7pm at O'Moore Park in Portlaoise on Saturday, June 29.

