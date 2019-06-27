Cowen says minister's children's hospital claim is 'not credible'

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform, Barry Cowen has criticised the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform over claims that the overspends in the National Children’s Hospital and the National Broadband Plan will not impact other projects.

Deputy Cowen said, “reports in this morning’s Irish Times highlight the fact that Minister Donohoe’s position lacks any credibility and clearly shows that the overspend on the National Children’s Hospital is having a direct impact on other health projects."

“The National Children’s Hospital could cost as much as €2 billion. It has been reported that the Secretary General of DPER, Robert Watt, has indicated that between 2020 and 2022 at least €385 million extra will be required to complete the project. This cannot be wished out of thin air as the Minister seems to think."

“His contention that no project will be impacted does not hold water. He claims that every year other projects are delayed for non-Budget reasons and that the funding dedicated to those projects can then be redirected to the children’s hospital."

"Senior HSE officials disagree with Minister Donohoe’s contention saying that the overspend at the Children’s Hospital has made a very difficult situation almost impossible," Cowen claimed.

“From the get-go, I have been asking Minister Donohoe to be forthcoming with a credible plan to pay for the Children’s Hospital and the National Broadband Plan. His belief that will be alright on the night just simply does not hold up,” concluded Deputy Cowen.