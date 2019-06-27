Gardaí seek help in search for missing teenager in Cork

Gardaí wish to seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Mary Ellen O’Donnell who is missing from Leamlara, Co Cork.

Mary Ellen O’Donnell was reported missing on June 12, 2019, but she was last seen on June 19 in the Glebe area of Midleton.



She is described as being 165cm in height, of broad build with long wavy black hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing grey pants, bright yellow top and a large patterned handbag.

Anyone who has seen Mary Ellen or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on (021) 4621550, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.