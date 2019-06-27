Odds slashed on Offaly boxer winning gold at European Games

The odds on Offaly boxer Grainne Walsh winning gold at the European Games have been slashed after she won her quarter-final bout on Wednesday.

Tullamore star Grainne Walsh guaranteed herself at least a bronze medal after a dominant quarter-final victory at the European Games in Minsk on Wednesday, June 26.

After waiting a week for her first fight, Grainne hit the ground running in the tournament with a 4-1 win over Britain’s Rosie Eccles on Monday.

Grainne was back in action on Wednesday against Finland’s Elina Gustafsson.

Gustafsson, who is a European Champion, received a bye through the first round but came up well short against the Tullamore fighter.

Fighting in the 69kg category, Walsh utterly dominated proceedings, picking up a 5-0 victory on the judges' scorecards.

She will now advance to a semi-final bout where victory would guarantee a silver medal and a crack at gold in the final showdown.

Boylesports have cut the odds on Grainne winning that fight and going on to win again to claim gold. She is priced at 15/8 to win that top prize.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “What a fantastic feat for the Irish to have secured so many bronze medals at this year’s European Games in Minsk. Kellie Harrington is the favourite of the Irish team to grab gold and we make her a short 1/2 to deliver."

"Former Shamrock Rovers footballer Grainne Walsh was very impressive in her victory over former European champion Elina Gustafsson and is 15/8 to go and win gold," she added.