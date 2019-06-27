Offaly lads thrown out of US Open for hilarious reason

Two Offaly hurling fans were apparently thrown out of the US Open at Pebble Beach earlier this month after catching up on an Offaly hurling match on a smartphone.

The hilarious story came up on this week's 2 Johnnies podcast where a lad called Adam contacted the show about a recent trip to Pebble Beach.

In his message, Adam says: "Myself and a friend got kicked out of the US Open in California on Saturday. We were following Shane Lowry around the course, and my friend, who's a die-hard Offaly fan, had his head in the phone the whole time watching the highlights of the Offaly v Kerry game in the Joe McDonagh."

At the time, Offaly were playing the Kingdom in a bid to survive in the Joe McDonagh Cup and avoid a drop to the Christy Ring, a fight they ultimately lost, much to the disgust of the travelling Offaly fan.

"Anyway, the final whistle went just as Lowry was stepping up to take a drive. Everyone around us was so quiet but my friend took his headphones out of his ears, and without even looking up, roared, 'ah f**k it, Shane, the boys are after making a f**king balls of it again.'"

"Safe to say those American guards with their fancy guns weren't long escorting us out of the place. Christ, you can't beat us Irish," Adam concluded.

We at the Offaly Express had the same question as the 2 Johnnies: 'What did Lowry say?' We need to track down Adam and his mate to find out! Lowry, as a big GAA fan, was no doubt, raging with the bad news from Kerry that day!