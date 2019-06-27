'Split them in two' - The 10 best Twitter reactions to Offaly's U20 win over Dublin

Offaly hurling fans were in a joyous mood for a change last night at the county's U20s beat Dublin in a stunning extra-time encounter at Parnell Park.

Offaly booked their place in the Leinster semi-final against Wexford thanks to last night's win.

After the many woes of Offaly hurling over the last few years, culminating in the senior side's relegation to the Christy Ring Cup for 2020, people were understandably delighted to see the green shoots coming through.

Twitter reacted with huge joy. Excuse the mistake in the first tweet below. It was in fact Cathal Kiely who scored 20 points on the night, but what a photograph!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 