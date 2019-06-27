'Split them in two' - The 10 best Twitter reactions to Offaly's U20 win over Dublin

Offaly hurling fans were in a joyous mood for a change last night at the county's U20s beat Dublin in a stunning extra-time encounter at Parnell Park.

Offaly booked their place in the Leinster semi-final against Wexford thanks to last night's win.

After the many woes of Offaly hurling over the last few years, culminating in the senior side's relegation to the Christy Ring Cup for 2020, people were understandably delighted to see the green shoots coming through.

Twitter reacted with huge joy. Excuse the mistake in the first tweet below. It was in fact Cathal Kiely who scored 20 points on the night, but what a photograph!

Welcome boost for Offaly hurling as U20s dump Dublin out of Leinster with dramatic extra-time win: Cillian Kiely fired over a stunning 20 points as Offaly advanced to the last four. https://t.co/E8TQg2AQ92 pic.twitter.com/8CETJzilZG — Rebel Dublin (@RebelDublin) June 27, 2019

These pics are a real tonic for Offaly hurling! What seldom really is wonderful, coming out of fortress Parnell with a win after extra-time, super stuff! Good luck in the semis#offalyproud https://t.co/KANBZaDvbD — Deirdre Verney (@DVerney) June 27, 2019

Might be early days but great to see Offaly underages in football and hurling winning and beating team that in last number of years would have turned over Offaly, some great men at the helm of these teams doing great work for future @daithi_regan @DuignanMichael — John lawlor (@Johnlawlor1988) June 26, 2019

If your ever thinking about going to war make sure ya bring Barry Kealey with ya, simply immense tonight for Offaly 20 hurlers, every manager's dream with his work rate and honesty of effort in all round play!! #UìbhfhailíAbu — Georgie (@GeorgieD7) June 26, 2019

Mighty win for @Offaly_GAA U20’s. Brilliant for a group of lads who are serious about their hurling & showed tremendous self belief this evening. Cathal Kiely 20 pts, unreal! Well done to all the lads and of course Gary & Shane. — Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) June 26, 2019

After all the negativity surrounding Offaly hurling in recent months, it would be great to see this group of players drive it on now. Lots of them U20 again next season too. Report from Parnell Park:https://t.co/PG9GHslxsr — Kevin O'Brien (@Kevobrien7) June 26, 2019

Offaly send Dublin crashing out of Bord Gáis Energy Leinster U20 Hurling Championshiphttps://t.co/f4dNGcsalS pic.twitter.com/tFUMyuelHv — Independent Sport (@IndoSport) June 26, 2019

Forget what you are doing and try digest that Cathal Kiely scored 20 points for the Offaly u20 hurler's in the Leinster champ tonight. TWENTY points — Rory's Stories (@RorysStories) June 26, 2019