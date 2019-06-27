WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues warning for high temperatures
Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Weather Warning for High Temperatures for six counties.
The High-Temperature Warning is in place for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. Met Eireann is warning that temperatures will be in excess of 27 degrees Celsius, during Thursday afternoon.
The warning is in place from 1pm on Thursday until 7pm on Thursday.
