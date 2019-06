Offaly County Council announce emergency road closure

Offaly County Council has announced an emergency road closure between Birr and Cloghan.

The closure is on the N62 between Kennedys Cross, Birr and Cloghan on Thursday and Friday, June 27-28.

Diversion Route:

Heading North: The diversion is via, Pound St., R439 to Taylors Cross, R438 to Wynnes Cross and R356 to Cloghan.

Heading South: The diversion is via, R356 to Wynnes Cross, R438 to Taylors Cross, R439 to Birr and Pound St.