Offaly boxer secures medal with exquisite display at European Games in Minsk

Offaly's Grainne Walsh has guaranteed herself at least a bronze medal after a dominant quarter-final victory at the European Games in Minsk today, Wednesday, June 26.

After waiting a week for her first fight, Grainne hit the ground running in the tournament with a 4-1 win over Britain’s Rosie Eccles on Monday.

Grainne was back in action on Wednesday against Finland’s Elina Gustafsson.

Gustafsson, who is a European Champion, received a bye through the first round but came up well short against the Tullamore fighter.

Fighting in the 69kg category, Walsh utterly dominated proceedings, picking up a 5-0 victory on the judges' scorecards.

She will now advance to a semi-final bout where victory would guarantee a silver medal and a crack at gold in the final showdown.