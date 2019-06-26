Offaly boxer secures medal with exquisite display at European Games in Minsk
Offaly boxer secures medal with exquisite display at European Games in Minsk
Offaly's Grainne Walsh has guaranteed herself at least a bronze medal after a dominant quarter-final victory at the European Games in Minsk today, Wednesday, June 26.
After waiting a week for her first fight, Grainne hit the ground running in the tournament with a 4-1 win over Britain’s Rosie Eccles on Monday.
Grainne was back in action on Wednesday against Finland’s Elina Gustafsson.
Gustafsson, who is a European Champion, received a bye through the first round but came up well short against the Tullamore fighter.
Fighting in the 69kg category, Walsh utterly dominated proceedings, picking up a 5-0 victory on the judges' scorecards.
She will now advance to a semi-final bout where victory would guarantee a silver medal and a crack at gold in the final showdown.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on