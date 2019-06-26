Two people seriously injured in three-car crash

Three people have been hospitalised after a serious accident in Limerick.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the serious crash which occurred at Wolfesburgess East Rathkeale, Limerick on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at approximately 4:30pm.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision and all three drivers, a male in his 20s, female in her 70s and a female in her 60s were unaccompanied at the time of the incident and were taken by ambulance to Limerick University Hospital.

The man in his 20s and woman in her 60s received serious injuries.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or have information to contact Newcastlewest Garda Station on 069 20650, The Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.