Man in his 70s arrested in relation to 1984 murder probe

Gardaí in Kilkenny investigating the murder of 34-year-old Marie Tierney in 1984 have this morning, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, arrested a man in his 70s.

Marie was reported missing on October 22, 1984, having left her home in her car.

The car was located later on the 22nd October at Newpark, Kilkenny.

A comprehensive search was carried out by investigating Gardaí and Marie’s body was discovered on the Bleach Road, Kilkenny on December 21, 1984.

A murder investigation was launched and as a result of a thorough investigation, a man in his 70s was this morning arrested in connection with this investigation.

The man is currently detained in Kilkenny Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are continuing.