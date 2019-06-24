BREAKING: Rush hour car crash on busy Midlands road

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the main N80 Portlaoise to Mountmellick road in Laois.

One car is understood to have gone off the road in the single-vehicle crash roughly halfway between the two towns, a witness has reported.

An ambulance and Laois County Fire and Rescue service were at the scene just after 5 pm on Monday evening.

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for the whole country today (June, 24) until 10 pm, with heavy thundery showers possible, especially over Munster and Leinster.

AA Roadwatch has warned drivers to watch out for wet roads and spot flooding in any affected areas.

More to follow.