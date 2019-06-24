Newly elected Offaly councillor addresses national Social Democrats conference

Recently elected Social Democrats councillor for Birr, Clare Claffey, has addressed the national conference of the Social Democrats in Dublin.

The mother of seven, whose first foray into politics was in the recent local elections, reflected on her experiences on the campaign trail and encouraged anyone with an interest in their community to get involved at local level.

She said: “Sometimes we can be our own worst enemies. I’ve doubted myself so many times during the campaign - I’m not good enough, I don’t know enough about politics, I’m only a mammy, I’m not like them. But that’s what got me elected – not being like them.”

Claffey continued: “I never hid that I was different. I didn’t try to be the same as the candidates from the bigger parties. On the doorsteps, I was totally honest. I said 'I’m an ordinary woman, a mother. I have children with health issues, I’ve struggled financially. But I have the life experience to represent you. And the political experience will come along the way.'”

Claffey was followed on the stage by Councillor Jennifer Whitmore of Wicklow, who commented: “Now that’s the kind of politician we need."

The Social Democrats party co-leaders Roisin Shortall TD and Catherine Murphy TD ended the conference with a speech that celebrated the party’s success in the local elections, which saw their representation triple across the country to 19 councillors, and looking forward to the General Election, where the party hopes to increase its numbers to 7 seats.

The party has also called for a temporary national rent freeze, saying that this was a necessary measure to stop the housing crisis from getting even worse.

Speaking after the conference, Cllr Claffey said that she has received many pleas for help from people in distress about housing since taking office just three weeks ago.

She said: “I now know first hand the absolute horrific situations that many people in Offaly are living in. I will do all I can to help, working with the housing section of Offaly County Council, but we all know that a drastic change in national Government policy is what is needed to really address this issue. We need to be building more public housing, and it’s essential that we start right away."