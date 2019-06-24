Gardaí investigate after man stabbed at busy train station

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an apparent stabbing incident on a male in his 30s at a busy train station.

The incident occurred at approximately 8pm on Thursday, June 20 outside Clontarf Road Train Station in Dublin.

The victim received a number of apparent stab wounds to the face during the incident and was taken to Beaumont Hospital after presenting himself at Clontarf Garda Station with his injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to any members of the public who may have witnessed this incident or who were in the area at the time and may have observed anything related to this incident to come forward. They are also appealing to motorists who were in this area at the time with Dash Cams to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clontarf Garda Station on 01 6664800, The Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.