Cowen blasts delay on HSE's 2019 capital plan

Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly, Barry Cowen, has criticised the HSE for failing to publish the 2019 capital plan, more than six months into the year.

"The capital plan, which determines the projects that can progress in 2019, still has not been finalised," Barry said.

He explained, “We’re half-way through 2019 and yet the HSE capital plan still has not been published. According to the Minister for Health, his Department, the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, and the HSE are to finalise the plan as soon as possible, yet he has been saying that for months."

“While we do not yet know what is contained in the plan, it’s reasonable to assume there could be Offaly projects which may or may not go ahead. The lack of clarity from the Department is very frustrating."

“We know from officials that the HSE was forced to change the capital plan substantially because of the massive overspend on the National Children’s Hospital, but we know little else as it hasn’t been published."

“According to the Government we shouldn’t even be asking questions, every time we do, the response is the same. The Minister says no projects would be cancelled as a result of the NCH overrun. But why won’t they publish the capital plan? Is it because they know there will be capital projects cancelled or postponed?" he concluded.