Met Eireann issues weather warning for thundery downpours for Ireland

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Weather Advisory for Ireland. The forecaster states that there is the risk of heavy thundery downpours, especially over Munster and Leinster which may lead to spot flooding.

The advisory is in place from noon until 10pm this evening.

In its weather forecast for today for Ireland, Met Eireann states, There will be heavy thundery downpours this afternoon, especially over Munster and Leinster which may lead to spot flooding. Becoming warm with top temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in light variable or northeasterly breezes.

Scattered heavy showers will gradually die out later this evening and tonight will become mainly dry with clear spells. Staying with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees. Winds will continue light variable or northeasterly with mist and fog patches returning.