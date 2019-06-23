REVEALED: The seven teams Offaly could draw in Round 3 of the Qualifers

After their hugely impressive win over Sligo today in O'Connor Park, Offaly will be in the hat for Round 3 of the All Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifiers tomorrow morning.

Offaly defeated Sligo by 3-17 to 0-15 with Niall McNamee scoring 2-2 on the day in O'Connor Park.

That means Offaly can draw one of the following teams when the draw takes place on Monday morning on Morning Ireland just after 8.30am and there are three chances for Offaly to draw neighbouring counties.

Armagh, Clare, Kildare, Laois, Westmeath, Tyrone, Mayo.