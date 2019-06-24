Offaly sports club granted permission to install changing room and other facilities

An Offaly sports club has been granted planning permission to install two large containers to act as storage and changing rooms.

Edenderry Canoe Club had sought permission to install a new 45ft container for storage of canoes and a 40ft container which will be converted for use as changing rooms

The club will also install two new dry chemical portable water closets along with the construction of a new security fence surrounding the site.

Planning was granted with five conditions by Offaly County Council.