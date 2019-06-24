Decision due this week on new Primary Care Centre for Offaly town

A decision on whether or not to grant planning permission for a new Primary Care Centre in Offaly is due from the County Council this week.

An application to construct a new Primary Care Centre in Banagher was lodged with Offaly County Council in December last year and further information was submitted in May. The decision is due on Tuesday of this week.

The planned centre would be located on the Birr Road in Banagher and would provide a range of medical services locally.

The plans seek to build a two-storey building consisting of a GP's surgery as well as consulting rooms, offices and ancillary accommodation relating to HSE practices. The planned development also includes provision for a pharmacy unit on-site.

The development would also see the construction of a separate single-storey building to house storage units, waste disposal areas, plant room and associated services.

New access roads would be created with permission also sought for an adjoining carpark and set down area.