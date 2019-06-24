New traffic lights and road junction on way for Tullamore

A new set of traffic lights and a new road junction is on the way for Tullamore.

The lines have been painted for the new junction on Church Road outside the new Lidl store which is due to open shortly.

The new junction is to allow access to the new road that will link Church Road to the Tanyard. It will also give access to the car park at Lidl.

Once the new road is open, Offaly County Council is planning to close the L-20077 from the junction of Tanyard Lane/Church Road to the Arbutus court entrance. The council warned, "vehicular access will not be available for the local residents/landowners."