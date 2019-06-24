Once popular Tullamore pub has been sold

A once popular and busy Tullamore pub has been sold over a year and a half since it closed it's doors.

The Manor on Church Street in the town was a popular watering hole for many years but it closed in November 2017.

The premises, along with eight apartments that are upstairs from the bar itself, were put up for sale last September and now the sold sign has gone up on the building.

The bar itself comprises a Lock-Up Licensed Premises extending to approximately 206 sq/m. laid out with public bar, stores and services. It also has an enclosed beer garden and smoking area.