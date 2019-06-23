WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues rainfall warning for 14 counties

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for 14 counties for Sunday and Monday.

A warning is in place for all of Leinster is valid from 6pm on Sunday, June 23, until 6am on Monday, June 24.

The national forecaster said: "Scattered thundery downpours will push northwards later Sunday and for a time on Monday. Rainfall totals of 25-40mm are possible in some areas over a short period."

A further warning for Cork and Waterford is in place from 6am on Sunday until 6pm on Sunday.

Met Eireann states, "Outbreaks of heavy rain during Sunday will lead to rainfall accumulations of 25 to 40mm, with the highest values in coastal areas."