The weather forecast for Ireland for today from Met Eireann is for heavy rain at times with thundery downpours in places.

The weather forecast for Ireland states that it will be mostly cloudy today with showery rain in the south and west extending northwards to affect much of the country by this afternoon. Some heavy bursts of rain, especially in southern coastal areas. The best of any dry weather will be across north and east Ulster. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees generally but ranging 17 to 20 degrees in parts of Ulster. Winds will be mostly moderate, easterly in direction with some hill and coastal mist.

On Sunday night, howery rain will continue to extend northwards this evening and early tonight with a few thundery downpours following as the rain clears. Areas of mist and fog will develop as easterly breezes fall mostly light. A humid night with lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.s

The weather forecast for Monday states that ist and fog will gradually lift to leave a mix of hazy sunshine and a few heavy, possibly thundery downpours. Feeling warm and humid with highest temperatures ranging 18 to 22 degrees in mostly light, variable breezes.m