Offaly has been included in a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Leinster from Met Eireann.

The national forecaster said: "Scattered thundery downpours will push northwards later Sunday and for a time on Monday. Rainfall totals of 25-40mm are possible in some areas over a short period."

The warning covering Offaly is valid from 6pm on Sunday, June 23, until 6am on Monday, June 24.