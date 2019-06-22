30km stretch of M7 motorway to shut overnight for nearly two months

Around 30km of the M7 motorway will be closed overnight for most of July and August between Kildare Village and Portlaoise.

The 8pm to 6am shutdown on eastbound lanes between July 8 and August 28 is for resurfacing the road.

Kildare County Council said that (on behalf of Laois County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland) it gives notice, in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act 1993, that it intends to close:

The M7 Eastbound (Overnight Closures) between Junction 16 (Portlaoise) and Junction 13 (Kildare).

The M7 Junction 15 Eastbound merge slip road (Overnight Closures)

The M7 Junction 14 Eastbound merge slip road (Overnight Closures)

Dates of the closure:

Monday, 8 July 2019 to Wednesday, August 28 2019

Hours of closure:

Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays: 20.00 to 06.00 hrs

Fridays and Saturdays: 21.00 to 08.00 hrs

Sundays: 22.00 to 06.00 hrs

These closures are required to facilitate the resurfacing of the pavement.

M7 Diversion route:-

Divert from the M7 at Junction 16 (Portlaoise). Take the second exit from the roundabout towards the R445. At the next roundabout, take the second exit from the roundabout onto the R445 towards Monasterevin. Continue on the R445 for approximately 25.5km until the Junction with the R415. At the traffic lights junction, traffic should take the right turn and proceed along the R415 towards M7, Junction 13. Traffic to proceed through the Kildare Village roundabout and then take the first exit on the roundabout, joining the M7 Motorway using the eastbound merge slip ramp.

Merge slip road diversion route:-

Traffic, at either Junction 15 or 14, intending to travel east on the M7, should follow the diversion signage to the R445, and then proceed towards Junction 13, as described in the above M7 Diversion route.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána. Local and emergency access will be allowed at all times.

Any objections/observations should be lodged in writing to Senior Executive Officer, Roads, Transport & Public Safety Level 4, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, on or before 5.00 p.m on Tuesday 25 June 2019.