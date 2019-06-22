Emergency services respond as house 'gutted' by fire in Offaly

Emergency services have responded to a fire at a derelict property in Tullamore.

It's understood the fire at a derelict house on Clonminch Road in Tullamore broke out shortly before lunchtime on Saturday, June 22.

Fire services have attended the scene where locals have described the house as 'gutted' by the blaze.

The fire services describe the damage as extensive.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire and Gardai were not immediately available for comment when contacted by the Offaly Express on Saturday afternoon.