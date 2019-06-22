Offaly to mark 1969 moon landing anniversary with rocket building competition

It is 50 years since Apollo 11 landed on the moon in 1969, and to mark the anniversary, Offaly Libraries are launching their very own rocket Competition.

Their idea is based on the Charlie and Lola story, Whoops! But it Wasn't Me, by Lauren Childs, in which Charlie builds a rocket out of cereal boxes, sweet wrappers and yoghurt pots and Lola brings it on a journey with her imaginary friend Soren Lorenson.

Awareness for reuse and recycling is so important and starts at home.

"Therefore we ask the children to build their own rocket out solely out of recycled materials. There are two age groups 5-8 and 9-12 years, and there will be a prize for each category."

"We are also holding Rocket Building workshops on Wednesday, July 3 and July 10 @11-12.30, booking essential.

Collect your entry form in your local Offaly Library, and return your submission to Tullamore Central Library by July 17. Judging will be on Saturday, July 20 @11am by Alison from Birr Castle Gardens & Science Centre.