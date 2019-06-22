Offaly school given green light to build major extension with top end facilities
An Offaly school has been granted planning permission by Offaly County Council to build a major extension with .
The Board of Management of St Mary's Secondary School in Edenderry had sought permission to build a single and two storey extension to the existing school.
The new extension will contain a new technology room, three new classrooms, a design and communications graphics room, a lab and science room, a social space and an internal courtyard. It also includes an internal stairs and a lift.
The proposed works also include a covered cycle stand and landscaping.
