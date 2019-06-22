Offaly gardai warn of increase in notorious scam letters
Offaly gardaí have warned the public of a long-running and well-known scam.
They have recently received a number of reports of people receiving letters looking for bank details for foreign lotto winnings.
Although it is a notorious scam, gardaí are still warning those who may be caught out by the communications.
Their advice is: "Bin them or recycle them."
