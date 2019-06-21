Weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend

The weather forecast for the weekend for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a mixed weekend with spells of warm sunshine but also heavy and thundery rain at times and spot flooding likely on Sunday.

According to the weather forecast from Met Eireann, many places will hold fully dry on Saturday with increasing high cloud which will make the sunshine a little hazy at times. Just the odd light shower possible during the day, before heavier showers move into the southwest during the evening. Highest temperatures will range 15 to 20 degrees, in moderate southeast breezes. It will be mildest inland away from south and east facing coasts.

Scattered outbreaks of rain will move from the southwest overnight on Saturday. Misty with hill and coastal fog too. Mild and humid with overnight lows of 10 to 13 degrees, in mostly moderate southeast breezes.

Here is our 7 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation

forecast in 6 hours intervals:https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m … …



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here:https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 … … pic.twitter.com/JoS7gTukKe — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 21, 2019

The weather forecast for Sunday is for a locally damp start with heavy rain also affecting southern counties. Heavy thundery rain in the south will slowly push northwards through the day with high accumulations possible in some relatively short durations. Spot flooding is likely. North Ulster may however hold dry and bright until later in the afternoon. Feeling humid, with highs of 15 to 20 degrees, all in a moderate easterly breezes. Further widespread rain or showers for Sunday night, with a chance of a few thunderstorms.

According to Met Eireann, latest indications are for very warm and humid weather next week, with temperatures several degrees above normal, generally into the low 20s, and even a little higher on some of the days later in the week. Whilst there will be lengthy spells of summer sunshine, some heavy thundery showers will break out from time to time too. Easterly breezes will be replaced by more southerly ones later in the week.