Offaly garda appointed to superintendent role in Athlone

An Offaly native has been appointed a Garda Superintendent in Athlone.

Aidan Minnock was appointed to the role at a station he served for seven years until 2017 as an inspector.

His appointment to the superintendent role in Athlone in a reshuffle undertaken by Garda HQ, where he has been stationed, earlier this week.

Leaving Athlone is Superintendent Shane Cummins who will be reassigned to the Western Region Headquarters with responsibility for the Crime Hub of Galway Division (Divisional Policing Model).