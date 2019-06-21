€2.35 million granted to complete excellent Offaly greenway route

€2.35m in funding has been granted to complete a new section of Offaly's Grand Canal Greenway from Tullamore to Daingean.

The funding was awarded to Waterways Ireland and Offaly County Council and announced by Minister for Transport, Shane Ross on Friday.

The new extension will complete the link all the way from Daingean to Lough Boora, a distance of approximately 40km.

Minister Ross said: "I’m delighted to announce funding of €40m for ten excellent greenway projects. There was a very high level of interest in this funding call with 22 applications received. We have chosen, following a detailed assessment process, ten projects that will expand our network of Greenways around the country, building on what has already been achieved and laying the groundwork for continued expansion over the next decade.”

“We have seen the benefits that the Waterford and Great Western Greenways have brought to towns like Dungarvan, Kilmacthomas and Newport. We want to see that type of benefit accruing to towns like Listowel, New Ross, Blessington and all the other towns and villages on the Greenways that we are providing funding to today. We will see many of these in use around the country during Bike Week.”

"The projects funded through these allocations will provide safe, substantially segregated Greenways that give users access to the beautiful scenery that Ireland is renowned for and will bring new visitors to the many attractions there are to see around the country. All projects will also make provision for the All-Ireland pollinator plan to increase our bio-diversity and respect our environment," he added.

Minister of State Griffin stated: "I'm particularly pleased to see the Strategic nature of our investment today, extending the Great Southern Greenway into County Kerry, extending the Great Western Greenway onto Achill itself and towards Keel and bringing the Waterford Greenway into the heart of Waterford City so that Greenway users will be able to access the wonderful Viking Triangle. We are also investing in sections of the Grand Canal Greenway and completing the missing links of the Connemara Greenway between Clifden and Recess in County Galway.”

He continued: “This announcement gives a clear statement of intent with regard to activity tourism. This investment will see Ireland with a network of around 500km of Greenways. This investment is part of Project Ireland 2040 which is the Government’s overarching strategy to make Ireland a better place for its entire population. We will not be stopping there, we know there are more plans and communities out there that will be looking for funding in the future and the commitment of Government is spelled out in the National Development Plan.”