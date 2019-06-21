Tragic Offaly biker to be laid to rest on Sunday following accident

The funeral of Offaly man Johnny Nally who died following an accident on the Isle of Man earlier this month will take place this Sunday.

Johnny (57) died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 9, having been involved in a road accident.

Johnny's beloved bike community later organised a fundraiser online to "help the family of their late friend Johnny."

More than €30,000 was raised through a GoFundMe Page opened to "help with the high cost of getting Johnny home."

The fundraiser is now closed.

He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving partner Kathleen, sons Paul and Keith, Natasha and Stacey, brother Peter, sister Angela, grandchildren Brian, Kate, Nicole, Alex, Ryan, Sam, Josh and Zac, sister-in-law Angela, brother-in-law Pat, daughters-in-law Cathy and Anne, extended family and many friends.

Funeral Details

Reposing at his home in Shannonbridge on Saturday (June 22nd) from 12noon until 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning (June 23rd) to St. Kieran's Church, Shannonbridge for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnois.

House private on Sunday morning, Please.