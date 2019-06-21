WEATHER FORECAST: Temperatures set to soar next week but it comes with a warning

According to a weather forecaster, temperatures in Ireland look likely to get into the mid to high twenties next week, at least for a few days, but the news is not all good.

On the website, www.carlowweather.com, Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly states, "South East England could hit above 30C! The charts show it may only last a few days though, this far out though very subject to change.

"While the charts continue to show some warm weather next week it will still be unsettled, meaning we may well see 25C but it will be humid and sticky with a big risk of thunderstorms and torrential downpours!‬"