Life size Virgin Mary statue stolen in the Midlands

A statue of The Virgin Mary was stolen from a Laois church last week and following a garda investigation with help from local people it has been returned.

The old plaster statue was life-size at around 5 ft high.

It was taken from St Fintan’s Church in Mountrath on Thursday, June 13 between 5 pm and 7 pm.

Following a Garda investigation and enquiries locally in conjunction with viewing CCTV a person was identified and the property was recovered and returned.

Gardaí have thanked the people in Mountrath for their cooperation.