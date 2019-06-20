Almost €2 million worth of drugs seized during operation in Dublin

As part of an intelligence led operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 98kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €1.9 million at an industrial unit in Clondalkin, Dublin.

The joint operation was conducted yesterday by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Gardai from Security and Intelligence section in West Dublin.

Three men, aged 32, 49 and 57 were arrested by Gardaí and detained at Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. Investigations are on-going.

This operation was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups operating between different jurisdictions. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.