Offaly Londis store workers go to hell and back for charity

The team from Knight’s Londis in Clara recently went to hell and back in aid of a worthy cause.

The team took part in the Hell & Back event, a gruelling endurance challenge, which took place in Killruddery Estate, Bray, Co Wicklow last weekend.

They took on the challenge to raise money for Pieta House.

More than 200 Londis retailers and staff undertook the challenge on June 15 last to raise funds for the Londis charity partner Pieta House.

Since 2016 Londis has donated more than €300,000 To Pieta House through a variety of fund-raising initiatives.